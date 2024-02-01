Sporting genes and discipline: Bafana goal scorers' talents honed by support at home and school
Proud moments for Evidence Makgopa’s family and Teboho Mokoena’s childhood coach as Bafana Bafana goal scorers shine at Afcon
01 February 2024 - 13:04
It was an extra special moment for South Africa when the men's national soccer team not only qualified for the next round in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but gave one of Africa's top-ranked teams a thrashing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.