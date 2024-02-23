Soccer

SABC loses rights to show Banyana’s two Olympic qualifiers

23 February 2024 - 09:50
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the Fifa Women's World Cup group G match against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 2 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

The SABC has lost the rights to show Banyana Banyana's two crucial 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Tanzania, TimesLIVE has learnt.

Banyana face Tanzania at 3pm on Friday at Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania, and the second leg is scheduled to be played at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Pay channel SuperSport will show both matches, which are the penultimate round of qualification.

If Banyana beat Tanzania, they will face Nigeria or Cameroon in a match that will decide one of the two teams to represent Africa the African continent in women's football at the Olympics.

Banyana, who reached the last 16 of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, have appeared twice at the Olympics, in 2012 and 2016.  

The South African Football Association (Safa) and the SABC were due to meet on Friday to discuss renewing their deal, which has seen the national broadcaster showing Banyana and Bafana matches, especially when they're played at home.   

SuperSport are believed to be eyeing Banyana and Bafana rights in case the SABC and Safa don't come to an agreement.  

