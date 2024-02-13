Safa gives details on Bafana reception plan at OR Tambo

Bafana Bafana will be greeted by government dignitaries and possibly a crowd of supporters wanting to give them a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport, though their early arrival at 4am on Wednesday might deter many fans from attending.

Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists Bafana, the first South African men's semifinalists in the competition in 24 years, will be greeted in the arrivals area at the Johannesburg airport by dignitaries in a welcome event, South African Football Association (Safa) head of communications Mninawa Ntloko said on Tuesday.

The squad are expected to take about an hour to come through the customs area into the main arrivals hall. There will be no special stage erected, or and events including music, outside OR Tambo airport, as was the case when Banyana Banyana returned from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cuyp of Nations in Morocco. This is believed to be for security reasons.