Soccer

Safa gives details on Bafana reception plan at OR Tambo

13 February 2024 - 17:35
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's equaliser from the penalty spot with Evidence Makgopa and other teammates in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Bafana Bafana will be greeted by government dignitaries and possibly a crowd of supporters wanting to give them a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport, though their early arrival at 4am on Wednesday might deter many fans from attending.

Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists Bafana, the first South African men's semifinalists in the competition in 24 years, will be greeted in the arrivals area at the Johannesburg airport by dignitaries in a welcome event, South African Football Association (Safa) head of communications Mninawa Ntloko said on Tuesday.

The squad are expected to take about an hour to come through the customs area into the main arrivals hall. There will be no special stage erected, or and events including music, outside OR Tambo airport, as was the case when Banyana Banyana returned from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cuyp of Nations in Morocco. This is believed to be for security reasons.

Bafana beat Democratic Republic of the Congo on penalties in Abidjan on Saturday to claim the bronze medal under coach Hugo Broos, the Belgian who the trophy with Cameroon in 2017. 

“The team lands at 4am and then there will be a welcome event attended by sports minister Zizi Kodwa, Safa president Danny Jordaan, the premier [of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi] and the players,” Ntloko said.

“After that event is done we'll then have a full press conference with the team as well as the president [Jordaan] and then we disperse at 8am.”

Bafana finished second in their group at the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast, which also consisted of Tunisia, Mali and Namibia. The South Africans shocked 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the last 16 then beat Cape Verde in the quarterfinals.

Bafana lost to losing Nigeria in the semifinals. The Super Eagles went on to lose to the hosts in Sunday's final in Abidjan.

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams won Goalkeeper of the Tournament and South Africa received the Fair Play award. 

Williams and his Mamelodi Sundowns midfield clubmate Teboho Mokoena were included in the team of the tournament.

