FREE TO READ | Don't delay, your autumn DIY projects are calling
EasyDIY magazine takes on your spaces, both indoors and outdoors, offering bold statements and colour options, and tips for home offices
04 March 2024 - 11:20
In this issue of EasyDIY we take a look at creating great indoor and outdoor spaces. Our experts share tips on revamping your home office, why investing in outdoor upgrades can increase your return on investment, and why you should be looking at brighter colours while you're doing that, and we also share how to properly install a slate roof...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.