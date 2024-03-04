Soccer

WATCH | Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven

04 March 2024 - 14:23
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The story of Bafana Bafana’s spectacular restoration to a place of honour would not be complete without paying tribute to Helman Mkhalele’s role as assistant coach #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

The story of Bafana Bafana’s spectacular restoration to a place of honour would not be complete without paying tribute to Helman Mkhalele’s role as assistant coach. 

In part one of this two-part special of the BBK Unplugged podcast, Mkhalele speaks about his journey at Jomo Cosmos and Pirates and his time playing in Turkey. 

In part two of the interview Mkhalele opens up about South Africa exporting players abroad, his relationship with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and questions about his coaching qualifications. 

The story of Bafana Bafana’s spectacular restoration to a place of honour would not be complete without paying tribute to Helman Mkhalele’s role as assistant coach #News #southafrica www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

MORE

Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven

The story of Bafana Bafana’s spectacular restoration to a place of honour would not be complete without paying tribute to Helman Mkhalele’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I love that guy’: Bafana boss Broos on his bromance with Mkhalele

Coach reveals the critical role his assistant plays as his right-hand man
Sport
2 weeks ago

Safa part of problem, admits Broos as he seeks solutions to football’s dysfunction

The soccer body might want to take a victory lap for the Afcon achievement; they should not
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘What a team’: Mokwena on Sundowns players giving penalty to Shalulile Soccer
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso opens season in swift style with Olympic qualifier Sport
  3. Sundowns did ‘exceptionally well to finish top of a difficult group’: Rulani Soccer
  4. ‘Car crash after car crash’: Stormers coach Dobson laments Loftus ‘horror show’ Rugby
  5. Blitzboks fail to reach playoffs in Los Angeles Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein