Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven
The story of Bafana Bafana’s spectacular restoration to a place of honour would not be complete without paying tribute to Helman Mkhalele’s role as assistant coach
03 March 2024 - 00:03
In his heyday Helman Mkhalele’s wizardry on the wing wreaked havoc among defenders and paved the way for many a national team victory — the biggest of which was the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph on home soil...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.