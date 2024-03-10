Soccer

I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange

10 March 2024 - 13:35
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Kaizer Chiefs reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen exhanges words with coach Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Cavin Johnson shrugged off what seemed harsh words directed at him by reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Orlando Pirates as part of the occasion, and said he wants his players to show their emotions.

Chiefs twice had the lead at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday through Ashley du Preez’s brace in the sixth and 44th minutes. Pirates fought back to equalise each time through strikes by Monnapule Saleng (24th) and derby debutant Thabiso Lebitso (58th).

Saleng struck the 68th-minute winner for an exciting 3-2 DStv Premiership victory, and league double over Chiefs in 2023-24, to the Buccaneers.

Videos circulated on social media appear to show Petersen remonstrating with Johnson.

Chiefs’ coach suggested the goalkeeper was having to shout over the noise of the huge crowd, and said even if Petersen was animated he could only encourage such a reaction from his players.

“It was just the normal chat with the coach, [him saying] ‘Coach we lost the game’. Why do we have to fight?” Johnson said.

Pressed if that was “normal” from a player, Johnson said: “Ja, did you see Kevin de Bruyne telling Pep Guardiola to shut up?

“It’s normal. I want my players to react when we lose. And if they react to me then I take all of that on my shoulder because tomorrow I will fix up whatever [issue related to] the reaction was.

“And that is football. I don’t want them to be mice. I want them to come and question me.

“I [also] have to question them, because in front of 100,000 people no-one can hear each other. It’s only those 11 players on the pitch that have to work.”

Chiefs dropped from sixth to seventh place from their defeat. Pirates rose from fifth to second, though remaining there will depend on the results of Sunday’s matches.

Pirates meet Motsepe Foundation Championship team Hungry Lions in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs are out of the Nedbank, so are out of action until their league encounter against strong second-place contenders Cape Town City after the Fifa international date at Athlone Stadium on March 30.

