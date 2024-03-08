Sport

WATCH | Soweto Derby: Get ready with 'Arena Sports Show' & William Shongwe

08 March 2024 - 17:21 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the eighth episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by legendary William ‘Cool-Cat’ Shongwe to preview the clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. 

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting Arena Sports Show. Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza. 

