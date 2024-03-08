In the eighth episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by legendary William ‘Cool-Cat’ Shongwe to preview the clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting Arena Sports Show. Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza.
WATCH | Soweto Derby: Get ready with 'Arena Sports Show' & William Shongwe
