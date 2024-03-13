Downs coach praises Mokoena as he steals hearts with long-range goal

It looks like Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena won't stop being a nightmare for opposition goalkeepers any time soon as he continues with impressive scoring form.

Mokoena scored a trademark long-range stunner in Sundowns' 1-1 draw against SuperSport United on Tuesday night at Loftus.

Long after the game ended, the shot that bamboozled United goalkeeper Washington Arubi from outside the penalty box remains the talk of the town on social media.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2022/23 footballer of the year's goal was a thing of beauty and soccer fans shared videos of it as they sang his praises on social media.