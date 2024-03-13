Downs coach praises Mokoena as he steals hearts with long-range goal
Rulani Mokwena described the midfielder as an 'incredible footballer'
It looks like Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena won't stop being a nightmare for opposition goalkeepers any time soon as he continues with impressive scoring form.
Mokoena scored a trademark long-range stunner in Sundowns' 1-1 draw against SuperSport United on Tuesday night at Loftus.
Long after the game ended, the shot that bamboozled United goalkeeper Washington Arubi from outside the penalty box remains the talk of the town on social media.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2022/23 footballer of the year's goal was a thing of beauty and soccer fans shared videos of it as they sang his praises on social media.
Coach Rulani Mokwena, speaking to reporters after the game, described Mokoena as an “incredible footballer”.
The coach said Mokoena was an adaptive player and had shown quality skills playing in local football tournaments and at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
“I am happy for Tebza [Mokoena]. I am happy that he has now won two man of match awards. Tebza proves quality. He comes, plays the games and gets on with the job. He has so much that he offers to the team. I am very happy for him because he is a good person and an incredible footballer,” Mokwena said.
Mokoena seemed to have impressed even himself as he shared the video by Mamelodi Sundowns of his long-range goal on social media with a caption saying: “On repeat, watch every angle.”
Here are some reactions from social media:
⚽️ 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕃 ⚽️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) March 12, 2024
A superb strike by Teboho Mokoena to put the Brazilians ahead!
𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖0⃣ 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝
🚨 LIVE
📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #𝙳𝚂𝚝𝚟𝙿𝚛𝚎𝚖 #TshwaneDerby pic.twitter.com/5zPV6IMCYg
Hlompho Kekana is that you ?what a goal by Teboho Mokwena #Sundowns— Mpho Maxwell Seisa (@sirseisa) March 12, 2024