Mattel has announced its kickoff to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie and more than six decades of breaking down boundaries and inspiring girls through storytelling, encouraging them to be confident, daring, brave and legendary.
As Barbie celebrated her 65th anniversary on March 9, the brand is sharing countless stories of empowerment and bringing her legendary legacy to life through the eyes and words of fans everywhere, starting with some of the most renowned storytellers out there.
“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” said Krista Berger, senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls.
“For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognise more than six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream — and dream big.
Viola Davis, Kylie and more honoured in Barbie 65th year celebration
Iconic doll celebrates six decades of empowering young girls with latest release
Barbie turns 65 in a world of vast doll diversity
“Part of the 65th-anniversary celebrations are kicking off with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness.
Barbie will recognise women worldwide who embody the brand’s mission to inspire stories to shape the future. The global line-up includes:
Barbie’s 65th anniversary year follows a milestone moment in the brand’s history with the 2023 release of the Barbie movie, created in partnership with Warner Bros Pictures. Since its theatrical debut last July, the critically acclaimed, award-winning movie has shattered multiple box office records by becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing film ever for Warner Bros Pictures, and the highest-grossing film by a female director, Greta Gerwig.
