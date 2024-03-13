Lifestyle

Viola Davis, Kylie and more honoured in Barbie 65th year celebration

Iconic doll celebrates six decades of empowering young girls with latest release

13 March 2024 - 17:36 By Staff Writer
A Viola Davis doll will be released to help celebrate Barbie's 65th anniversary.
Image: Supplied

Mattel has announced its kickoff to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie and more than six decades of breaking down boundaries and inspiring girls through storytelling, encouraging them to be confident, daring, brave and legendary. 

As Barbie celebrated her 65th anniversary on March 9, the brand is sharing countless stories of empowerment and bringing her legendary legacy to life through the eyes and words of fans everywhere, starting with some of the most renowned storytellers out there.

“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” said Krista Berger, senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls. 

“For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognise more than six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream — and dream big.

Barbie turns 65 in a world of vast doll diversity

At 65 years of age, Barbie shows no signs of retiring from her 250 different jobs as a plastic and fantastic doll whose small feet have left a big ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

“Part of the 65th-anniversary celebrations are kicking off with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness.

Barbie will recognise women worldwide who embody the brand’s mission to inspire stories to shape the future. The global line-up includes:

  • Viola Davis (US): Viola Davis is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winning actor. Her production company, JuVee Productions, focuses on giving a voice to the voiceless through impactful narratives defined by inclusion. Davis has partnered multiple programmes to eradicate childhood hunger in the US.
  • Shania Twain (Canada): As one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers breaking down barriers for women in country music, Shania Twain is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.
  • Dame Helen Mirren (UK): Helen Mirren is one of the world’s best-known and most respected actresses, along with being an advocate for embracing and celebrating self-expression, ageing and fashion.
  • Kylie Minogue (Australia): As a superstar artist, Kylie Minogue’s glittering career has kept her firmly rooted in the present while defining and celebrating much of our collective past.
  • Maira Gomez (Brazil): Hailing from the indigenous community of the Tatuyo ethnic group in Amazonas, Maira Gomez aims to present the culture and traditions of her people to her nearly 7-million followers on social media.
  • Lila Avilés (Mexico): an award-winning film producer, having won more than 30 international festivals and whose movies have a strong reception from international critics.
  • Nicole Fujita (Japan): a model and TV personality whose apparel brand will be opening its first retail store in March.
  • Enissa Amani (Germany): A stand-up comedian and political activist using her voice to create and produce viral shows addressing racism issues in Germany. Barbie is dedicated to showcasing more impactful stories and storytellers who can help inspire fans of all ages to craft their own narrative and unlock their limitless potential.

Barbie’s 65th anniversary year follows a milestone moment in the brand’s history with the 2023 release of the Barbie movie, created in partnership with Warner Bros Pictures. Since its theatrical debut last July, the critically acclaimed, award-winning  movie has shattered multiple box office records by becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing film ever for Warner Bros Pictures, and the highest-grossing film by a female director, Greta Gerwig.

