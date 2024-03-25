Rodri absent from Spain’s practice session before Brazil clash

Spain midfielder Rodri was absent from training on Monday for personal reasons and his availability is in question for Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said.

Rodri, who was rested by manager Luis de la Fuente for Spain's 1-0 defeat by Colombia on Friday, was excused from the team’s camp on Saturday to attend to personal matters and RFEF said he is expected to return later on Monday.