France v US kicks off Paris Olympics men's football tournament

Hosts France will play the US to kick off the men's football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics after the two teams were drawn together on Wednesday.

The game will be played in Marseille on July 24, two days before the opening ceremony in Paris. New Zealand and the winner of a playoff between Guinea and the fourth-placed team in the Asian qualifying competition complete Group A.

Argentina, who won the title in 2004 and 2008, were drawn with Morocco, Ukraine and a yet-to-be-determined Asian qualifier in Group B.

Twice defending champions Brazil will not take part in the men's tournament after failing to qualify.

“The Olympics... my dad would wake me up at night to watch Carl Lewis. I cried when we did not qualify, even if I had won the World Cup before,” France's 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry, now coach of the Under-23 team who will play the tournament, said at the draw ceremony.

“We haven't won it in 40 years. It's not easy, but we will try everything.”