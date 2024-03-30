Full Banyana Squad:
Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Regril Ncobeni, Katlego Moletsane
Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Sinoxolo Cesane, Nomvula Kgoale, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Amogelang Motau
Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane,Nthabiseng Majiya.
Captain Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for do-or-die Olympic decider against Nigeria
Image: Matthew Lewis - FIFA
Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane is among the players headlining the squad announced by coach Desiree Ellis on Saturday for the final two-legged round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Nigeria.
Banyana will face Nigeria in Abuja on April 5 and host the return leg at the Loftus Stadium on April 9.
The winner of the South Africa vs Nigeria match will join Brazil, Japan and Spain in Group C in the Olympic Games in Paris in July and August.
Jane, who plies her trade in Serie A (Sassuolo) in Italy, will play her first match for Banyana since the 2023 Women's Fifa World Cup where she was injured.
She returns to the squad with Sibulele Holweni in midfield.
‘We are not here to make up the numbers’: Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of clash with Young Africans
Holweni also suffered a long-term injury during the World Cup in Australasia.
Linda Motlhalo, Sinoxolo Cesane, Nomvula Kgoale, Nonhlanhla Mthandi and Amogelang Motau complete the Banyana players fighting for positions in the midfield.
With goalkeeper Andile Dlamini out “due to medical reasons” Ellis had to call in Regirl Ncobeni of University of Western Cape (UWC) to compete with Kaylin Swart and Katlego Moletsane for the number one jersey.
In defence, Ellis welcomes back stalwart defender Bambanani Mbane and Bongeka Gamede who both missed the previous Olympic qualifiers against DR Congo and Tanzania.
Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou and Lebohang Ramalepe are the other defenders selected for the Nigeria game.
There are no changes in Banyana's attack as Ellis kept Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia.
After Fifa Series heroics, new Bafana star Mokwana plays down the hype
The trio will be complemented by Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane and Nthabiseng Majiya.
Banyana leave on Sunday for Nigeria and the overseas-based players will fly straight to Abuja to link up with the locals.
Banyana go to Nigeria with confidence of getting a result after winning four of the last five matches between the two sides.
Banyana last qualified for the Games in 2016 when they were coached by Dutch mentor Vera Pauw and will make their third appearance if they beat Nigeria.
Nigeria are also seeking a third appearance at the Games after their last showing in 2008.
‘I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season’: ex-Bafana star Brighton Mhlongo
