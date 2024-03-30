Soccer

Captain Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for do-or-die Olympic decider against Nigeria

30 March 2024 - 10:29
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 28: Refiloe Jane of South Africa in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refiloe Jane
Image: Matthew Lewis - FIFA

Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane is among the players headlining the squad announced by coach Desiree Ellis on Saturday for the final two-legged round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Nigeria.

Banyana will face Nigeria in Abuja on April 5 and host the return leg at the Loftus Stadium on April 9.

The winner of the South Africa vs Nigeria match will join Brazil, Japan and Spain in Group C in the Olympic Games in Paris in July and August.

Jane, who plies her trade in Serie A (Sassuolo) in Italy, will play her first match for Banyana since the 2023 Women's Fifa World Cup where she was injured.

She returns to the squad with Sibulele Holweni in midfield.

Holweni also suffered a long-term injury during the World Cup in Australasia.

Linda Motlhalo, Sinoxolo Cesane, Nomvula Kgoale, Nonhlanhla Mthandi and Amogelang Motau complete the Banyana players fighting for positions in the midfield.

With goalkeeper Andile Dlamini out “due to medical reasons” Ellis had to call in Regirl Ncobeni of University of Western Cape (UWC) to compete with Kaylin Swart and Katlego Moletsane for the number one jersey.

In defence, Ellis welcomes back stalwart defender Bambanani Mbane and Bongeka Gamede who both missed the previous Olympic qualifiers against DR Congo and Tanzania.

Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou and Lebohang Ramalepe are the other defenders selected for the Nigeria game.

There are no changes in Banyana's attack as Ellis kept Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia.

The trio will be complemented by Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane and Nthabiseng Majiya.

Banyana leave on Sunday for Nigeria and the overseas-based players will fly straight to Abuja to link up with the locals. 

Banyana go to Nigeria with confidence of getting a result after winning four of the last five matches between the two sides.

Banyana last qualified for the Games in 2016 when they were coached by Dutch mentor Vera Pauw and will make their third appearance if they beat Nigeria. 

Nigeria are also seeking a third appearance at the Games after their last showing in 2008.

Full Banyana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Regril Ncobeni, Katlego Moletsane

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Sinoxolo Cesane, Nomvula Kgoale, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Amogelang Motau

Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane,Nthabiseng Majiya.

