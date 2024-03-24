BBK UNPLUGGED
Suits shenanigans spoil sweat of players
24 March 2024 - 00:00
Breaking news on Radio Gobbledygook: Janny Dordaan goes on voluntary suspension. The sport administrator disclosed his decision to close confidants after informing them that his conscience can no longer allow him to continue in his position while under investigation by the Eagles on allegations of snoozing during a brainstorming session...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.