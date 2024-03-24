Sport

BBK UNPLUGGED

Suits shenanigans spoil sweat of players

24 March 2024 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Breaking news on Radio Gobbledygook: Janny Dordaan goes on voluntary suspension. The sport administrator disclosed his decision to close confidants after informing them that his conscience can no longer allow him to continue in his position while under investigation by the Eagles on allegations of snoozing during a brainstorming session...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Rassie set to beat new scrum rules Sport
  2. Ellis urges fans to fill stadium for Banyana-Nigeria qualifier Sport
  3. Boks unfazed by looming new rules Sport
  4. Suits shenanigans spoil sweat of players Sport
  5. Broos to ring changes as Bafana face Algeria at Mandela Stadium Sport

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest