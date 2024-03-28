Legendary Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo said Broos has uncovered a gem while reviewing Mokwana’s performances in Algeria. The attacker said such high praise shows he is doing something right.
“I just have to continue working hard and improve where I need to improve. I envisioned something like this happening. I remember telling my mom about my dream of winning the World Cup and I am working on that dream. Hopefully we will qualify for the World Cup.”
Bafana's next matches are their big 2026 World Cup qualifiers away against Nigeria and at home against Zimbabwe in June. Mokwana hopes he did enough in North Africa to have cracked the nod to be there.
“Me being in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers is up to the coach, but it will be a great game against Nigeria, considering what happened at Afcon, and hopefully I will be in the team.”
Bafana were edged on penalties by Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in Ivory Coast last month after pushing the Super Eagles to a 1-1 scoreline after extra time.
After Fifa Series heroics, new Bafana star Mokwana plays down the hype
Image: Richard Pelham - Fifa/via Getty Images
There is going to be a lot of attention on him from now on but newly capped Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Elias Mokwana says is not going to allow the hype to distract him.
Mokwana, 24, who in 2022 was playing for Platinum City Rovers in the National First Division, was among the players who impressed in the Fifa Series friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria.
He scored the only goal in the 1-1 draw against European minnows Andorra. He could have had a second in the 3-3 draw against Algeria but the Sekhukhune United winger's shot was deflected off Iqraam Rayners into the net, so the goal was credited to Rayners.
Mokwana said he is satisfied with the return of a goal and an assist in his first taste of playing for Bafana — and now he wants more.
“It was exciting, a really great camp where I played with a lot of experienced players and I learnt a lot from them. I am grateful to have had an opportunity and to contribute one goal and one assist for my country,” he said after Bafana’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.
Mokwana, who caught Bafana coach Hugo Broos' eye with his influential performances in 15 appearances for Sekhukhune in 2023-2024, notching four goals and three assists, admitted the level of international football is higher than what he has experienced domestically.
“Most of the players in the Algeria team play in Europe and the level was a bit different from what you get in the PSL. But senior players helped me a lot to be able to adjust to the game and I think I managed to play well.”
Legendary Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo said Broos has uncovered a gem while reviewing Mokwana’s performances in Algeria. The attacker said such high praise shows he is doing something right.
“I just have to continue working hard and improve where I need to improve. I envisioned something like this happening. I remember telling my mom about my dream of winning the World Cup and I am working on that dream. Hopefully we will qualify for the World Cup.”
Bafana's next matches are their big 2026 World Cup qualifiers away against Nigeria and at home against Zimbabwe in June. Mokwana hopes he did enough in North Africa to have cracked the nod to be there.
“Me being in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers is up to the coach, but it will be a great game against Nigeria, considering what happened at Afcon, and hopefully I will be in the team.”
Bafana were edged on penalties by Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in Ivory Coast last month after pushing the Super Eagles to a 1-1 scoreline after extra time.
READ MORE:
‘Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back’: Pitso lauds Themba Zwane
SuperSport defender Johannes hopes he has caught the eye of Bafana coach Broos
Bafana ‘don’t have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more’: Broos
Bafana fail to manage the game, have to settle for draw with Algeria
‘I fell in love with the game again at SuperSport’: ‘Tyson’ on life after Pirates
Safa denies reports Hugo Broos will dump Bafana for Tunisia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos