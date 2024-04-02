Sports minister Zizi Kodwa ‘very worried’ about developments at Safa

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa is “very worried” about the developments at the crisis-riddled South African Football Association (Safa).

Last month, Safa's headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg were raided by the serious commercial crime investigation unit (Hawks) in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to embattled president Danny Jordaan.

Safa responded to the raid by threatening to sue the Hawks for naming Jordaan as someone they were investigating.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf), which is led by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, has also raised its concern about the respect for and image of the sport in the country.

Kodwa on Tuesday said he will meet the association's officials to engage on the developments at Safa House. He will also meet former Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba who has called on Fifa to investigate Safa.