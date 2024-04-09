Man City cannot expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola

Manchester City should not expect a repeat of their dominant win over Real Madrid last season when they meet in the Uefa Champions League quarterfinals, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.

Holders City beat visitors Real 4-0 last May to win their semifinal tie 5-1 on aggregate, but Guardiola said Carlo Ancelotti's team would present a different challenge as they prepare for Tuesday's first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It's difficult. Because beating Real Madrid twice the same way is impossible ... because they learn. They have pride,” Guardiola said.

“Expect different games in the same game. They will be able to press high, so aggressive. They are so dangerous ... everybody knows the strength or the transitions that they have.