France, Spain tighten security for Champions League games citing Islamic State threats

France and Spain will step up security ahead of the Champions League quarterfinals being held in Madrid and in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, top government officials said, citing threats from the Islamic State.

“Regarding the game that will take place in the Paris region, the head of police has considerably strengthened security,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at a press event on Olympic Games security.

“We have seen, among other things, a communication from the Islamic State that particularly targets stadiums. It is not new.”