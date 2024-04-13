Defiant Danny Jordaan says 'all is well' at Safa House

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan came out of the ordinary congress on Saturday in fiery mood as he vehemently defended the organisation by confirming they have turned to the High Court to have the recent raid by the Hawks at their office declared invalid.

Safa has been in the headlines recently with former vice-president like Ria Ledwada and a number of former NEC members accusing Jordaan and the organisation of maladministration but Jordaan dismissed those allegations as gossip.

Last month, Safa headquarters in Nasrec were raided by the Hawks in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to Jordaan and he maintained the search was illegal and unlawful.

“All is well at Safa, that is what our members say and that is our report to our members and they are happy. As we have said, the raid by the Hawks was illegal, unlawful and we are going to the courts.