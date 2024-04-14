Soccer
Pirates join Downs, Stellies in Nedbank Cup semifinals
14 April 2024 - 00:00
Makhehlene Makhaula came back to haunt his former club AmaZulu FC as he, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini scored to put Orlando Pirates in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup in a six-goal thriller at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night...
