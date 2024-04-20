Mazembe frustrated in Lubumbashi as Ahly take goalless scoreline to Cairo

Reigning African champions Al Ahly SC will be happy to take a 0-0 draw to the return leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal after holding five-time champions TP Mazembe to a goalless draw in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

The first leg at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo made for a frustrating afternoon for the home side, who strove for the victory but were held at bay by the defending champions, who will be happy with the result on the road.

With the backing of the crowd, it was the hosts who fired the first warning after Filly Traore did well to rise above his markers to head at goal but saw his effort go narrowly wide, with Mostafa Shoubir beaten.

At the half-hour mark Mazembe captain Glody Likonza was unlucky not to find the back of the net after doing well to beat his marker with a diving header but his effort went just over the bar as Ahly survived a scare.