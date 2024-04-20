Soccer

Mazembe frustrated in Lubumbashi as Ahly take goalless scoreline to Cairo

20 April 2024 - 17:48 By Sports Staff
Phillippe Kinzumbi of TP Mazembe is challenged by Reda Slim of Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo on 20 Saturday.
Image: BackpagePix

Reigning African champions Al Ahly SC will be happy to take a 0-0 draw to the return leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal after holding five-time champions TP Mazembe to a goalless draw in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

The first leg at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo made for a frustrating afternoon for the home side, who strove for the victory but were held at bay by the defending champions, who will be happy with the result on the road.

With the backing of the crowd, it was the hosts who fired the first warning after Filly Traore did well to rise above his markers to head at goal but saw his effort go narrowly wide, with Mostafa Shoubir beaten.

At the half-hour mark Mazembe captain Glody Likonza was unlucky not to find the back of the net after doing well to beat his marker with a diving header but his effort went just over the bar as Ahly survived a scare.

The hosts continued piling on the pressure with the crowd behind them but poor finishing was their downfall, as the Egyptian outfit showed resilience to go into the break without conceding.

Coming back from the break, Mazembe picked up from where they left off as they sent numbers forward in search of the opener.

Substitute Merceil Vumbi, who injected much-needed pace in the home attack was unlucky not put his side in the lead at the hour mark after his grass-cutting strike went off target with the keeper having no chance.

The golden opportunity of the game fell in the path of Zemanga Soze who, after doing well to eliminate his marker, sent his left-footed effort wide from close range.

With just minutes left, Mazembe looked to have secured a vital win after a well-taken corner in the 88th minute found the head of Phillippes Kinzumbi whose effort went agonisingly over the bar.

While Mazembe will be disappointed with not having found scored at home, it is all to play for in Cairo on Friday.

Mamelodi Sundowns meet Esperance de Tunis in the later first leg match in Tunis on Saturday night (9pm SA time).

CafOnline

