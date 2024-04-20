Soccer

Sundowns brace for Esperance fans ranked in ‘top five on the continent’

20 April 2024 - 12:53
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mothobi Mvala a Mamelodi Sundowns training session at Esperenace de Tunis's home ground at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, Tunis on Friday night.
Mothobi Mvala a Mamelodi Sundowns training session at Esperenace de Tunis's home ground at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, Tunis on Friday night.
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he has an idea of the level of noise and intimidation his team will have to contend with from Esperance de Tunis' supporters by their reputation and the video analysis he has done of their home games.

Esperance almost seemed to be sending a warning to Downs when the club posted on social media on Thursday that tickets were sold out for Saturday night's first leg in Tunis and accompanied the message with a video of their supporters in full chant as a taster.

Sundowns — after eight successive Champions League group stage appearances, four quarterfinals and two previous semifinals — have plenty of experience of North African crowds, among the most vociferous in world football with accompanying lasers and intimidation tactics.

Teboho Mokoena's presence in the prematch press conference made it clear Downs' most important midfielder has recovered from the niggling injury that saw him limp off in the first half of his team's 2-2 DStv Premiership draw against Moroka Swallows on Monday.

Mokwena said he expects the level of support at the 60,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, on a pitch he described as “one of the best we’ve seen in the Champions League so far”, will be as intense as Downs have come across.

“Not by experience,” Mokwena said, asked by Tunisia media if he had knowledge of Esperance's supporters.

“You watch their home games, their [the fans’] influence; you see in how they overcame Al Hilal [of Sudan, 1-0] in the group stage once they had lost away, their influence in the last round against Asec [Mimosas of Ivory Coast], pushing the team, encouraging and singing.

“I’m told they rank among the top five groups of supporters on the continent. We’ve experienced that against Al Ahly in Cairo, we’ve gone to Morocco and experienced something similar with Wydad and I presume we’ll get a similar level of support [for Esperance] and the noise on the pitch [here].”

Apart from having the intensity of the home support to contend with, Esperance are fresher than inaugural African Football League champions Downs, who are competing in six competitions in 2023-24 and have played 45 matches already. Esperance have played 28 games.

Question marks should be raised at the Premier Soccer League's scheduling, given Sundowns have midweek league games amid such a huge continental assignment.

The Brazilians played Swallows in Dobsonville on Monday before leaving for Tunisia on Tuesday. They return to South Africa on Sunday and meet Sekhkukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night, ahead of the semifinal second leg at the same venue on Friday night. 

Esperance, of course, have no midweek matches to distract them from the semifinal, and have played two matches this month to Sundowns' five.

“I have to give credit to the players because we’ve got a good group, they are a pleasure to work with and they understand the responsibility and magnitude of the task of representing Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mokwena said.

“That’s the most important thing. Without that, whatever you do, whatever techniques you apply as a coach, it becomes very difficult if the players are not receptive or understanding the goal and need for motivation.

“But of course I put a lot of pressure, I demand more and I do push and we have a clear expectation of certain levels we want every day.

“It’s not to train and to train, it’s to train to win the training session. Every day we want to win. We understand that human beings, and footballers, are creatures of habit and what you repeat you pick up. And so we strive every day for that level.”

Mokwena was able to rest a few of his top stars, including Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena and Grant Kekana, against the Birds. 

READ MORE

MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL scheduling not helping

Given how many matches Mamelodi Sundowns are playing as they compete in six competitions in 2023-24, progressing far in almost all of them, the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns’ past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says Downs will have used their close encounters in their games leading up to the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

All you need to know about Esperance and Sundowns’ semifinal away leg

Downs will have high hopes in their semifinal tie against Espérance to be played in Tunis on Saturday night
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena is expecting a hostile atmosphere at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis as the Brazilians take ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns sweat on fitness of Teboho Mokoena ahead of Esperance clash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be hoping influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for their crunch Champions League semifinal ...
Sport
3 days ago

Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay

With the wounds of their embarrassing DStv Premiership defeats to Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC still fresh, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ekstein urges AmaZulu to replicate Cup display against Orlando Pirates

In-form AmaZulu playmaker Hendrick Ekstein has vowed his team will make sure Orlando Pirates don't have it easy when the two sides battle it out in ...
Sport
22 hours ago

POLL | Can Pirates punish AmaZulu with four goals again?

There is much anticipation for the Orlando Pirates game against AmaZulu in the battle for the DStv Premiership on Saturday as the last time the two ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  2. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport
  4. Sundowns’ past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  5. Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...