Riveiro insists Pirates need to play the right way and then results will come

Three wins and a draw in four outings

22 April 2024 - 16:01
Thembela Sikhakhane of AmaZulu and Relebohile Ratomo of Orlando Pirates during their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has reiterated his obsession of trusting the process rather than playing for the results. 

Pirates' impressive run continued on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, where they outwitted 10-man AmaZulu 1-0, surging to second spot in the DStv Premiership .

The Sea Robbers are now undefeated in four outings in the league and Nedbank Cup, with three wins and a draw, netting an impressive 13 goals while conceding just four.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the game's only goal in the 75th minute, while Usuthu's Abbubaker Mobara was contentiously sent off in the 21st.

“Everybody wants to play for the results but we want to do it our way,” Riveiro said.

“Right now we are close to be the team we want to be in the next month, in the future and in the next season but there's still big room for improvement.

“We really need to do it the way we want to do it, playing the football we want to play and everything else is a consequence. We don't play for the result, the results are the consequence of doing things better than the opponent and recently we've managed to do it.

“We have Royal AM [away on Sunday] and three days later we have to travel to Cape Town [to face Cape Town City in the league next Wednesday] and we have a [Nedbank Cup] semifinal [away to Chippa United on May 4] and there's no time to feel so great right now.''

Riveiro conceded their display was not as well-ordered as in the previous two outings against the same opponent (Pirates won 4-2 in the Nedbank Cup last eight) and Golden Arrows (Bucs won 7-1). Even so, the Spaniard was prouder, especially with the clean slate.

“It was a highly complicated game, as I expected. We just played one week ago, so we know each other very well.

“It was like a second leg and both teams approached the game well. It was a 50/50 game in terms of control during the time it was 11 against 11.

“Probably, we didn't play like in the last two, three games but I am even more happy today than in the previous games because of the fact that we managed to be extremely competitive and got a clean sheet.''

