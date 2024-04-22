Soccer

‘We are not psychologists’: Johnson stuck for answers to Chiefs’ scoring woes

22 April 2024 - 13:50
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Sibusiso Mthethwa and Moses Mthembu of Richards Bay FC in the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday.
Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Sibusiso Mthethwa and Moses Mthembu of Richards Bay FC in the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cavin Johnson says Kaizer Chiefs are “angry at themselves” and his players were “arguing in the changeroom” after they spurned chances and sagged to a third defeat in succession against Richards Bay FC that saw Amakhosi drop out of the DStv Premiership top eight.

Johnson though, seemed again to have no answer for what the short-term solution could be to his team’s scoring problem as their 1-0 loss at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday saw Amakhosi drop from eighth to 10th place.

Chiefs have not scored in four games.

Having shown promise at the end of 2023 after Johnson became interim coach to replace Molefi Ntseki in October, Chiefs continued their freefall down the table in 2024.

Amakhosi went to five league matches without a win, four of those defeats, and their record this year reads: played eight, won one, drawn three, lost four.

“Again it's one of those games where your opposition has one chance at goal and you have 85% ball possession and you are not able to win,” Johnson said.

“So yes, we are angry at ourselves. I thought we should have won the game in the first half.

“The second half was a bit different but in the first half we had a lot of possession and got in the box a few times and we should have put the combinations or [had] the calmness and scored the goals.

It’s one major pressure bubble we are in now and we have to break the bubble somewhere
Cavin Johnson, Kaizer Chiefs coach

“My players are in the dressing room arguing with each other because these are things we know we should do better.

“We have to go back and start again, though we’ve only got six games now. The tide has to turn for Kaizer Chiefs somewhere, because as far as ball possession and playing the right players is concerned, I don’t think we are making that mistake [in those areas]. But in putting the ball in the back of the net we have to be better.”

Chiefs are now in serious danger of finishing outside the top eight for a second time since 2006-2007 — the last was six seasons ago in 2018-2019.

Johnson was asked what he can do in the short-term to get his players taking chances again.

“We are not psychologists; we are just technical coaches, football coaches,” he responded.

“We have to look back at the game in understanding why this is happening, what the combinations are, why we’re not having fun.

AmaZulu coach Franco accuses Pirates of unsportsmanlike behaviour

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin felt hard done by the officiating of their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“In your training you create many free goal-scoring opportunities whereby the players can feel what it feels like [to score]. But it’s still not happening.

“Maybe I need to take them for gun shooting or something like that and they’ll be better.

“At the moment we have to dig deep in our technical staff to see what we can do to make finishing a finished product.”

Asked if it is time to say goodbye to Chiefs’ chances of a top-three finish to qualify for a Caf continental competition, the coach said: “I never say goodbye until the last game, so we as a technical team have to push as hard as we can. For us, that [Caf qualification] is not out of our way and the players know that.

“It’s one major pressure bubble we are in now and we have to break the bubble somewhere.”

Chiefs, who have 30 points in 24 matches, meet fifth-placed SuperSport United next at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

MORE:

Are you guys happy to see Esperance park the bus?: Sundowns coach Mokwena to Tunisian media

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his team were tactically superior to Esperance Tunis in their 1-0 Caf Champions League first leg defeat ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs’ nightmare slide continues with third loss on the trot against Bay

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third successive DStv Premiership defeat, 1-0 at the hands of relegation-threatened Richards Bay FC at King ...
Sport
22 hours ago

WATCH | Foster gets first goal of 2024 to help Burnley to big win

Lyle Foster struck his fifth goal of the season and first of 2024 to help Burnley to a big win in their Premier League relegation battle, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Al Ahly frustrate Mazembe in Lubumbashi

Reigning African champions Al Ahly SC will be happy to take a 0-0 draw to the return leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns concede single-goal advantage to Esperance in away leg

Mamelodi Sundowns' weary legs seemed a factor in conceding a goal advantage in their Caf Champions League semifinal tie as hugely experienced and ...
Sport
1 day ago

More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu

There was no revenge for AmaZulu, and instead the Durban club would have had further grumbles with match officials as a controversial red card played ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Are you guys happy to see Esperance park the bus?: Sundowns coach Mokwena to ... Soccer
  2. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  3. Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image Sport
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport
  5. Chiefs’ nightmare slide continues with third loss on the trot against Bay Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets