More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu

There was no revenge for AmaZulu, and instead the Durban club would have had further grumbles with match officials as a controversial red card played a role in Orlando Pirates’ second win in a week against Usuthu, 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 75th-minute strike separated the teams.

In another contentious officiating decision in recent weeks, AmaZulu midfielder Abbubaker Mobara was shown red in the 21st minute, leaving Usuthu facing 70 minutes of play a player down.

The dismissal played its part, taking much of the steam from AmaZulu, who had looked keyed up to make amends for last weekend’s 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where the scoreline flattered Pirates and Usuthu were at the wrong end of a contentious penalty call.