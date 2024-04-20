Soccer

More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu

20 April 2024 - 19:51
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates scoring Orlando Pirates' winning goals in their DStv Premiership victory against between AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates scoring Orlando Pirates' winning goals in their DStv Premiership victory against between AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

There was no revenge for AmaZulu, and instead the Durban club would have had further grumbles with match officials as a controversial red card played a role in Orlando Pirates’ second win in a week against Usuthu, 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 75th-minute strike separated the teams.

In another contentious officiating decision in recent weeks, AmaZulu midfielder Abbubaker Mobara was shown red in the 21st minute, leaving Usuthu facing 70 minutes of play a player down.

The dismissal played its part, taking much of the steam from AmaZulu, who had looked keyed up to make amends for last weekend’s 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where the scoreline flattered Pirates and Usuthu were at the wrong end of a contentious penalty call.

The Buccaneers, though, dug deep for their win against a committed 10-man Usuthu and a second league win in succession saw them make ground in the race for second place. Pirates were in second on Saturday night, level with Stellenbsoch FC, who meet TS Galaxy away on Sunday.

Usuthu were left in 13th place.

Pirates started brightly, danger man Patrick Maswanganyi allowed to advance into the box in the opening exchanges and shooting straight at goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

Two big moments dealt a stunning early double blow to Usuthu’s chances.

First, defensive midfielder Mobara’s free-kick from the right found Victor Letsoalo free to connect onto the left upright in a big let-off for Bucs.

Twelve minutes later Maswangayi had space to sprint towards the box and former Pirates star Mobara’s challenge was tough, clattering the Bucs man down — but looked clean as he won the ball.

Given the scrutiny on officials after some recent howlers, referee Cedic Muvhali’s decision, both to award the foul and then to produce a straight red for Mobara, will be much discussed on the TV panel shows.

WATCH | Sekhukhune player Tiwani scores wonder goal against Spurs

Sekhukhune United left-back Asekho Tiwani produced a wonder strike that must surely be adjudged the goal of the 2023-24 season to hand his team a 1-0 ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Kabelo Dlamini’s resultant free-kick sailed over.

With AmaZulu reeling Pirates attempted to pile on the pressure but were mostly held by Usuthu’s committed defending and work rate, as Maswanganyi’s shot was into a defender in a goalmouth scramble.

Back from the change rooms, again Bucs started threateningly, the skilful Relebohile Mofokeng beating a few defenders then ballooning his shot over.

AmaZulu, though, seemed determined to show that, as with 11 men, they had sting in their attack. Augustine Mulenga, receiving a chip into the area in a one-two with left-back Riaan Hanamub, forced a stop from Sipho Chaine from a narrow angle.

Ultimately, the player advantage and Bucs’ pressure had to see something give.

Monnapule Saleng, on for Dlamini in the 62nd, also proved an inspired change, finding the spaces to run at Usuthu on both flanks.

First Saleng’s ball in from the left found the run of Mofokeng, who could not connect past Mothwa.

Then Maswanganyi picked out Saleng’s run on the right of the box, the winger squaring with his first touch and Mabasa finishing into an open net with Mothwa stranded to go level with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro on 11 goals.

READ MORE

Sundowns brace for Esperance fans ranked in ‘top five on the continent’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he has an idea of the level of noise and intimidation his team will have to contend with from Esperance ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Ekstein urges AmaZulu to replicate Cup display against Orlando Pirates

In-form AmaZulu playmaker Hendrick Ekstein has vowed his team will make sure Orlando Pirates don't have it easy when the two sides battle it out in ...
Sport
1 day ago

MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL scheduling not helping

Given how many matches Mamelodi Sundowns are playing as they compete in six competitions in 2023-24, progressing far in almost all of them, the ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | Funeral service for Luke Fleurs

Friends, fans and followers of the game have been invited to online coverage of a funeral service honouring footballer Donn Fleurs.
Sport
14 hours ago

Sundowns’ past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says Downs will have used their close encounters in their games leading up to the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay

With the wounds of their embarrassing DStv Premiership defeats to Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC still fresh, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘The differences were not with Jordaan’: Motlanthe on why he left Safa

He says there are no discussions about his return
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  2. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  3. Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image Sport
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport
  5. Sundowns brace for Esperance fans ranked in ‘top five on the continent’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...