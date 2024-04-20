More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu
There was no revenge for AmaZulu, and instead the Durban club would have had further grumbles with match officials as a controversial red card played a role in Orlando Pirates’ second win in a week against Usuthu, 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 75th-minute strike separated the teams.
In another contentious officiating decision in recent weeks, AmaZulu midfielder Abbubaker Mobara was shown red in the 21st minute, leaving Usuthu facing 70 minutes of play a player down.
The dismissal played its part, taking much of the steam from AmaZulu, who had looked keyed up to make amends for last weekend’s 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where the scoreline flattered Pirates and Usuthu were at the wrong end of a contentious penalty call.
Tshegofatso Mabasa breaks Usuthu's resistance
Tshegofatso Mabasa breaks Usuthu's resistance 💪
💻 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/1SY8G2fgrG
The Buccaneers, though, dug deep for their win against a committed 10-man Usuthu and a second league win in succession saw them make ground in the race for second place. Pirates were in second on Saturday night, level with Stellenbsoch FC, who meet TS Galaxy away on Sunday.
Usuthu were left in 13th place.
Pirates started brightly, danger man Patrick Maswanganyi allowed to advance into the box in the opening exchanges and shooting straight at goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.
Two big moments dealt a stunning early double blow to Usuthu’s chances.
First, defensive midfielder Mobara’s free-kick from the right found Victor Letsoalo free to connect onto the left upright in a big let-off for Bucs.
Twelve minutes later Maswangayi had space to sprint towards the box and former Pirates star Mobara’s challenge was tough, clattering the Bucs man down — but looked clean as he won the ball.
Given the scrutiny on officials after some recent howlers, referee Cedic Muvhali’s decision, both to award the foul and then to produce a straight red for Mobara, will be much discussed on the TV panel shows.
Kabelo Dlamini’s resultant free-kick sailed over.
With AmaZulu reeling Pirates attempted to pile on the pressure but were mostly held by Usuthu’s committed defending and work rate, as Maswanganyi’s shot was into a defender in a goalmouth scramble.
Back from the change rooms, again Bucs started threateningly, the skilful Relebohile Mofokeng beating a few defenders then ballooning his shot over.
AmaZulu, though, seemed determined to show that, as with 11 men, they had sting in their attack. Augustine Mulenga, receiving a chip into the area in a one-two with left-back Riaan Hanamub, forced a stop from Sipho Chaine from a narrow angle.
Ultimately, the player advantage and Bucs’ pressure had to see something give.
Monnapule Saleng, on for Dlamini in the 62nd, also proved an inspired change, finding the spaces to run at Usuthu on both flanks.
First Saleng’s ball in from the left found the run of Mofokeng, who could not connect past Mothwa.
Then Maswanganyi picked out Saleng’s run on the right of the box, the winger squaring with his first touch and Mabasa finishing into an open net with Mothwa stranded to go level with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro on 11 goals.