Dortmund make amends for last season’s bitter finale, says coach Terzic

Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 aggregate win over Paris St-Germain on Tuesday that sent them to the Champions League final made amends for last season's disappointing Bundesliga finale, coach Edin Terzic said.

Dortmund showed great composure to reach their third Champions League final and first since 2013 after Mats Hummels' second-half goal earned a 1-0 victory on the night.

Terzic went to the Dortmund fans after the game and said he felt he had to make up for last season's failure to win the Bundesliga title after slipping up on the very last day.

“Last season, we lost the championship at home on the last match day. I'm happy we can now give something back to the fans,” Terzic said, remembering how Bayern Munich snatched the Bundesliga title from Dortmund on goal difference.