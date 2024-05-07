Soccer

Van Dijk wants to be part of Liverpool transition after Klopp leaves

07 May 2024 - 16:50 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he is happy at the Premier League club and wants to be part of the transition once manager Juergen Klopp departs.

The 32-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season, with British media reporting that the Dutch international is a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

After Klopp announced his departure in January, Van Dijk said he was unsure about his future but the defender now looks set to remain at the club, who are expected to name Arne Slot as their next manager.

“The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that,” Van Dijk told British media.

“There is nothing for me to discuss [regarding my future] because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It's a big part of my life already.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn't say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let's see.”

Liverpool, who are third with 78 points from 36 matches, travel to Aston Villa on Monday before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final league game of the season.

Reuters

READ MORE

No second thoughts for departing Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory

Since announcing in January he would leave the team at the season's end, Liverpool's much-loved manager Juergen Klopp has been asked after virtually ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs

Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say after 4-0 thumping

Erik ten Hag has run out of time at Manchester United and is unlikely to be given another year at the helm, former United players said in the wake of ...
Sport
11 hours ago

PSG not obsessed with scoring twice against Dortmund, says Luis Enrique

Paris St-Germain lost the Champions League semi-final first leg 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund but that doesn't mean they will go all out to score twice in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti dies aged 85

World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who led Argentina to the title in 1978, has died at the age of 85, Argentinian Football Association (AFA) ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Bellingham’s league’: Jude crowns dream debut season at Real with title

Jude Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm in a sparkling debut LaLiga campaign, exceeding sky-high expectations to help his team claim a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  2. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling Soccer
  4. Koutroulis wants promoted Magesi to make an immediate impact in the PSL Soccer
  5. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped