Van Dijk wants to be part of Liverpool transition after Klopp leaves

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he is happy at the Premier League club and wants to be part of the transition once manager Juergen Klopp departs.

The 32-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season, with British media reporting that the Dutch international is a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

After Klopp announced his departure in January, Van Dijk said he was unsure about his future but the defender now looks set to remain at the club, who are expected to name Arne Slot as their next manager.