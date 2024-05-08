Hong Kong's appeal court on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem named Glory to Hong Kong, overturning a lower court judgment last year that had rejected the government's bid citing free speech concerns.
The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.
The case has implications for internet freedoms and the operations of firms including internet service providers and technology firms such as Google.
Reuters
Hong Kong court bans protest anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Image: Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
Hong Kong's appeal court on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem named Glory to Hong Kong, overturning a lower court judgment last year that had rejected the government's bid citing free speech concerns.
The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.
The case has implications for internet freedoms and the operations of firms including internet service providers and technology firms such as Google.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Knife attack kills two, wounds 21 at southwest China hospital
Living the high life, and catching some rugby, in visa-free Hong Kong
Taiwan says Chinese planes crossed median line, China carries out landing drills
Hong Kong businesses shut shop as city struggles to revive post pandemic
Jail terms of up to 7 years for 12 who stormed Hong Kong legislature in 2019
Hong Kong issues new national security law bill with tougher jail terms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos