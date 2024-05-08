‘I didn’t do enough,’ laments Mbappé after PSG exit Champions League

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé shouldered the blame for their 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday which saw them exit the Champions League semifinals 2-0 on aggregate.

Mbappé, who is set to leave PSG in the summer with Real Madrid a likely destination, missed two good chances in the second leg at the Parc des Princes.

“I tried to help my team as best as I could but I didn't do enough,” Mbappé said.

“I'm the guy who should score goals and be decisive. When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow.

“That's not a problem. The first one who should have scored tonight was me. That's life and we have to move on, me and the team.”

PSG enjoyed the lion's share of possession and took four times as many shots as their opponents did, hitting the woodwork four times.