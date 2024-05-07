Soccer

Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say after 4-0 thumping

07 May 2024 - 09:15 By Aadi Nair and Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks towards the tunnel after their 4-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Monday night.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks towards the tunnel after their 4-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Monday night.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag has run out of time at Manchester United and is unlikely to be given another year at the helm, former United players said in the wake of Monday's 4-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

United's record 13th league defeat of the campaign left them in eighth place and facing the prospect of having no European football next season. They have conceded 81 goals in all competitions, their worst showing since the 1976-77 season.

“Tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin,” ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“There was a lack of know-how from the team, a lack of effort which is the big disappointing thing.

“I've felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners but it just doesn't feel like it now. It's quite plain to see it feels like borrowed time.”

Michael Owen, who played for United from 2009-12, said the club's board should cut their losses and sack Ten Hag before the end of the season, with an FA Cup final against Manchester City still to play for.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season,” Owen said.

“I just wonder, there's just so much at stake, even if it's only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.”

United have three league games left, hosting leaders Arsenal and sixth-placed Newcastle United in their next two matches before winding up the campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion.

United's woes this season were laid bare again in the hammering, but Ten Hag believes he is the right man to fix a team that is limping to the end of the campaign and has vowed to fight on at the club.

United had several injury issues ahead of the game and were forced to play midfielder Casemiro at centre-back, where he was exposed on a number occasions as Palace’s mobile front three pulled their visitors apart.

The Red Devils have faced their most shots (618) in a single campaign. If they let in three more goals this term they will set a new mark for their most conceded.

“I will keep fighting, I have prepared the team in the best way I can,” Ten Hag told SkySports. “It [the performance] was not good enough and I have to take the responsibility for that.

“But I will find the energy and prepare them for the next game. We have nine points to play for and we have to fight for those.”

The manager refused to lay the blame on Casemiro alone for the poor defensive display.

No second thoughts for departing Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory

Since announcing in January he would leave the team at the season's end, Liverpool's much-loved manager Juergen Klopp has been asked after virtually ...
Sport
1 day ago

“You can’t put it on one player, it is a team performance. We did not adapt to the different situations,” Ten Hag said. “It’s clear, we didn’t act how we want to, it’s not good enough.

“There are always reasons, everyone could see our backline today, where we had huge problems. But at the end of the day we have to deal with these issues and we should have done better.”

Michael Olise scored a brace as Palace completed a league double over United for the first time in their history.

United's makeshift defence was easily picked apart by Palace on several occasions as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were also on the scoresheet in the impressive win.

Among United's many injury absentees was Bruno Fernandes, the first time in his 230-game Old Trafford career he has missed a match with injury, but the ease with which they were beaten will be a huge concern for everyone at the club.

United’s next game is at home to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Reuters

READ MORE

PSG not obsessed with scoring twice against Dortmund, says Luis Enrique

Paris St-Germain lost the Champions League semi-final first leg 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund but that doesn't mean they will go all out to score twice in ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti dies aged 85

World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who led Argentina to the title in 1978, has died at the age of 85, Argentinian Football Association (AFA) ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs

Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Bellingham’s league’: Jude crowns dream debut season at Real with title

Jude Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm in a sparkling debut LaLiga campaign, exceeding sky-high expectations to help his team claim a ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Nine points, we will be champions’: Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves

Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth successive Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Newcastle rout sends Lyle Foster's Burnley close to relegation

Alexander Isak scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Newcastle United moved into sixth place in the standings with a comprehensive 4-1 ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  2. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling Soccer
  4. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport
  5. PSG not obsessed with scoring twice against Dortmund, says Luis Enrique Soccer

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped