Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say after 4-0 thumping

Erik ten Hag has run out of time at Manchester United and is unlikely to be given another year at the helm, former United players said in the wake of Monday's 4-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

United's record 13th league defeat of the campaign left them in eighth place and facing the prospect of having no European football next season. They have conceded 81 goals in all competitions, their worst showing since the 1976-77 season.

“Tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin,” ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“There was a lack of know-how from the team, a lack of effort which is the big disappointing thing.

“I've felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners but it just doesn't feel like it now. It's quite plain to see it feels like borrowed time.”