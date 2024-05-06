Soccer

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti dies aged 85

06 May 2024 - 10:31 By Angelica Medina
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cesar Luis Menotti poses in front of a picture of Ernesto Che Gevara for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina in April 2009.
Cesar Luis Menotti poses in front of a picture of Ernesto Che Gevara for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina in April 2009.
Image: Reinaldo Coddou H./Getty Images

World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who led Argentina to the title in 1978, has died at the age of 85, Argentinian Football Association (AFA) said on Sunday.

Menotti, who played for Rosario Central, Boca Juniors and Santos, began his coaching career at Newell's Old Boys and won Argentinian championship with Huracan in 1973, before taking over as head coach of Argentinian national team in 1974.

“The Argentinian Football Association regrets to announce with great sadness the death of Cesar Luis Menotti, current director of the national teams and former World Cup winning coach of Argentina. Farewell, Flaco querido,” the governing body said.

Menotti, who left the national side after the 1982 World Cup, went on to coach Barcelona and guided them to Copa Del Rey success in 1983.

“One of the great references of our football left us. Condolences to his family and friends, may he rest in peace,” Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi posted on social media.

He also had spells with Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Argentinian sides Boca Juniors, Independiente, River Plate, Rosario Central, Uruguayan side Penarol, Italian club Sampdoria and two Mexican clubs Puebla and Tecos.

“Deep sorrow for the departure of a leader of a group that has given one of the greatest joys to the country,” Argentinian president Javier Milei said on social media platform X.

AFA president Claudio Tapia said: “You gave us a lot in your time with Argentinian national team and football. Undoubtedly, your passing into immortality will be with the best of memories for all of us who love football.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs

Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved ...
Sport
13 hours ago

‘Bellingham’s league’: Jude crowns dream debut season at Real with title

Jude Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm in a sparkling debut LaLiga campaign, exceeding sky-high expectations to help his team claim a ...
Sport
19 hours ago

‘Nine points, we will be champions’: Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves

Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth successive Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Newcastle rout sends Lyle Foster's Burnley close to relegation

Alexander Isak scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Newcastle United moved into sixth place in the standings with a comprehensive 4-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal keep pressure on Man City with win over Bournemouth

Arsenal cleared another hurdle in their Premier League title quest with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in their penultimate home game on Saturday to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport
  2. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  3. Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City Sport
  4. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  5. Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...
Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)