Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti dies aged 85

World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who led Argentina to the title in 1978, has died at the age of 85, Argentinian Football Association (AFA) said on Sunday.

Menotti, who played for Rosario Central, Boca Juniors and Santos, began his coaching career at Newell's Old Boys and won Argentinian championship with Huracan in 1973, before taking over as head coach of Argentinian national team in 1974.

“The Argentinian Football Association regrets to announce with great sadness the death of Cesar Luis Menotti, current director of the national teams and former World Cup winning coach of Argentina. Farewell, Flaco querido,” the governing body said.