Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs

Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved manager Juergen Klopp's penultimate game at Anfield.

Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott secured a much needed victory for Klopp's men, who had won one of their previous five league games and seen their title challenge crumble.

While still mathematically in with a chance of finishing top of the pile, they are five points off leaders Arsenal in the table with two games remaining and four points behind holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both.

“It was a disappointing few weeks where the results were not what we wanted,” Gakpo told Sky Sports. “Everyone wanted to do their best in the last few weeks but it didn't work. We wanted to enjoy it [Sunday], play for goals, defend together and it was a good result.”