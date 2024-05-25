Egypt's Al Ahly win African Champions League again

Egypt’s Al Ahly were crowned African champions for the fourth time in the last five years after scoring early to beat Esperance of Tunisia 1-0 in Saturday’s second leg of the Champions League final.

Home victory in front of a capacity 60,000 in Cairo secured a 1-0 aggregate triumph, after last Saturday’s goalless first leg in Tunisia, and a record-extending 12th victory for Al Ahly in the continent’s top club competition.

Captain Rami Rabia put the Cairo giants ahead in the fourth minute when his header from Hussein El Shahat’s corner took a deflection, off Roger Aholou, and crept into the corner of the net.

It was the first goal Esperance had conceded after keeping clean sheets in nine successive Champions League games.

Ahly attacker Abou Ali struck the side netting and their South African forward Percy Tau could have doubled the lead but put his 29th-minute effort wide.