Stade Toulousain capture record sixth Champions Cup title with win over Leinster
European rugby's undisputed heavyweights slugged it out and it required an inordinate amount of extra-time to separate the giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
In the end, it was Stade Toulousain who captured a record sixth Champions Cup title when they beat Leinster 31-22 in a brutal, nerve jangling final.
Cards to James Lowe (yellow) and Richie Arnold (red) added to the extra-time drama and provided distinct plot twists in a gripping and thoroughly absorbing clash.
The game's two tries were scored in that period but by the time Leinster scored theirs, they were chasing the game.
There wasn't much that separated the teams but Toulouse bossed the bigger moments at the tail end of the game after they absorbed the counter punches that got Leinster back into the game.
A SIXTH STAR ON THE JERSEY ⭐️@StadeToulousain extend their record of titles with an INTENSE 31-22 win over Leinster in extra time 😱#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/0b5nxgVCNf— Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 25, 2024
Despite a scrum that came under pressure, Toulouse proved more incisive at the ruck and their defensive lines were held with authority and force.
The speed and edge they brought in the collisions meant Leinster struggled to find the rhythm on which so much of their game is built.
Leinster squandered several positions of promise during the initial 80 minutes and ruthless Toulouse made them pay.
With the margins tightening Toulouse captain and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, who had a battle royal with Jameson Gibson-Park, started to set himself apart.
His work in defence, exacting steals and unerring boot proved decisive.
Thomas Ramos and Blair Kinghorn excelled off the kicking tee, but crucially too the latter towered above all else when he was stationed at fullback.
Locks Thibaut Flament and Emmanuel Meafou purred in the engine room but Leinster spurred on by Caelin Doris, Rob Henshaw and substitute Josh van der Flier showed admirable fighting qualities.
With the score locked at 15-all extra-time was required for the third time in the final.
While the first 80 minutes were devoid of spectacle, extra-time brought dash, dare and drama.
Matthis Lebel's extravagant dive to round off a try appeared to be the defining moment before Van der Flier after an interminable TMO review was adjudged to have scored just before half-time in extra-time.
For Leinster it was a third consecutive defeat in the final and another moment to reflect what could have been.
Scorers
Leinster (22) - Try: Josh van der Flier. Conversion: Ciaran Frawley. Penalties: Ross Byrne (4), Frawley.
Toulouse (31) - Try: Matthis Lebel. Conversion: Thomas Ramos. Penalties: Blair Kinghorn (4), Ramos (4).