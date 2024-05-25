Rugby

Stade Toulousain capture record sixth Champions Cup title with win over Leinster

25 May 2024 - 19:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Leinster's Irish centre Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Toulouse's French wing Matthis Lebel during their European Champions Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Leinster's Irish centre Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Toulouse's French wing Matthis Lebel during their European Champions Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

European rugby's undisputed heavyweights slugged it out and it required an inordinate amount of extra-time to separate the giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. 

In the end, it was Stade Toulousain who captured a record sixth Champions Cup title when they beat Leinster 31-22 in a brutal, nerve jangling final. 

Cards to James Lowe (yellow) and Richie Arnold (red) added to the extra-time drama and provided distinct plot twists in a gripping and thoroughly absorbing clash.  

The game's two tries were scored in that period but by the time Leinster scored theirs, they were chasing the game. 

There wasn't much that separated the teams but Toulouse bossed the bigger moments at the tail end of the game after they absorbed the counter punches that got Leinster back into the game. 

Despite a scrum that came under pressure, Toulouse proved more incisive at the ruck and their defensive lines were held with authority and force.

The speed and edge they brought in the collisions meant Leinster struggled to find the rhythm on which so much of their game is built. 

Leinster squandered several positions of promise during the initial 80 minutes and ruthless Toulouse made them pay. 

With the margins tightening Toulouse captain and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, who had a battle royal with Jameson Gibson-Park, started to set himself apart.

His work in defence, exacting steals and unerring boot proved decisive. 

Thomas Ramos and Blair Kinghorn excelled off the kicking tee, but crucially too the latter towered above all else when he was stationed at fullback. 

Eben Etzebeth describes Sharks’ historic Challenge Cup win as club career highlight

Sharks captain Eben Etzebeth described his team’s convincing 36-22 victory over Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Locks Thibaut Flament and Emmanuel Meafou purred in the engine room but Leinster spurred on by Caelin Doris, Rob Henshaw and substitute Josh van der Flier showed admirable fighting qualities. 

With the score locked at 15-all extra-time was required for the third time in the final. 

While the first 80 minutes were devoid of spectacle, extra-time brought dash, dare and drama.

Matthis Lebel's extravagant dive to round off a try appeared to be the defining moment before Van der Flier after an interminable TMO review was adjudged to have scored just before half-time in extra-time. 

For Leinster it was a third consecutive defeat in the final and another moment to reflect what could have been. 

Scorers 

Leinster (22) - Try: Josh van der Flier. Conversion: Ciaran Frawley. Penalties: Ross Byrne (4), Frawley. 

 Toulouse (31) - Try: Matthis Lebel. Conversion: Thomas Ramos. Penalties: Blair Kinghorn (4), Ramos (4). 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t want his money, it is a matter of principle’: Sukazi on Mokwena issue ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on verge of surviving relegation with Abha Club in Saudi Pro ... Soccer
  3. Stubborn defence stands between Al Ahly and more Champions League success Soccer
  4. Sharks stun Gloucester to be crowned Challenge Cup champions Rugby
  5. Eben Etzebeth describes Sharks’ historic Challenge Cup win as club career ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...