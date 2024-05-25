Stade Toulousain capture record sixth Champions Cup title with win over Leinster

European rugby's undisputed heavyweights slugged it out and it required an inordinate amount of extra-time to separate the giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

In the end, it was Stade Toulousain who captured a record sixth Champions Cup title when they beat Leinster 31-22 in a brutal, nerve jangling final.

Cards to James Lowe (yellow) and Richie Arnold (red) added to the extra-time drama and provided distinct plot twists in a gripping and thoroughly absorbing clash.

The game's two tries were scored in that period but by the time Leinster scored theirs, they were chasing the game.

There wasn't much that separated the teams but Toulouse bossed the bigger moments at the tail end of the game after they absorbed the counter punches that got Leinster back into the game.