WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs

11 April 2024 - 12:46 By TimesLIVE
The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defender was fatally shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg.

Six suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs arrested

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.
News
1 day ago

Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future’: Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says Luke Fleurs would have been “somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future”.
Sport
3 days ago

Fraternity struggles with Kaizer Chiefs player's hijacking death

Luke Fleurs' teammates devastated by promising player's untimely death at the hands of gunmen in Florida
News
4 days ago
