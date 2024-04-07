News

Fraternity struggles with Kaizer Chiefs player's hijacking death

Luke Fleurs' teammates devastated by promising player's untimely death at the hands of gunmen in Florida

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Luke Fleurs’ former teammates at SuperSport United were shattered when one of them received a phone call while they were en route to a Durban hotel informing them of his death...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BBK UNPLUGGED | More than any team in the PSL, Chiefs need a coach Sport
  2. Suits shenanigans spoil sweat of players Sport
  3. Safa staff threatens tools down over poor pay Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A delicious derby on the day, but... Sport

Most read

  1. Speaker about to find out who talked News
  2. More ANC bigwigs face the chop as party cleans up list for parliament Politics
  3. Killing suspects a sign of police failure, says expert News
  4. Paul Mashatile's big water plan News
  5. Mapisa-Nqakula radiates as she finally has her day in the Pretoria court Politics

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'