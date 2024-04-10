South Africa

Six suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs arrested

10 April 2024 - 09:49
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot dead in a hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot dead in a hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs, 24, was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew last Wednesday.

According to police, Fleurs' car has also been recovered.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday, while the vehicle, which was already stripped, was recovered on Monday.

“It is reported that the victim, who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI, drove into the petrol station in 14th Avenue at the corner of Hendrik Potgieter,” Masondo said.

“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant he was confronted by two armed men driving a white BMW 1 Series. The suspects pointed a firearm at him and pulled him out of his vehicle, then shot him once in the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.”

Masondo said police believe the suspects are part of a syndicate hijacking cars in Gauteng and the search for more suspects is continuing.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future’: Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says Luke Fleurs would have been “somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future”.
Sport
2 days ago

Police launch manhunt for suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

‘He was in the mould of Lucas Radebe': Kaitano Tembo recalls Luke Fleurs

Talented footballer had hoped he could revive his career with Amakhosi
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi South Africa
  2. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  3. IEC to seek reasoned judgment on Zuma's ability to contest election South Africa
  4. POLL | Should Sydney Mfundo Gcaba be summoned for questioning? South Africa
  5. Gruelling 24 hours to retrieve body of woman who fell on Cape mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

'South Africa talked a lot,' - Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum.
Remote working visas 'important for South Africa': Minister of home affairs