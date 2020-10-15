Soccer

Zwane, Shalulile, Nurkovic nominees for PSL's Footballer of the Season

15 October 2020 - 18:25 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino and winger Themba Zwane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The competition will be tight for the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season awards with four outstanding candidates being named on Thursday in Themba Zwane‚ Peter Shalulile‚ Samir Nurković and Gaston Sirino.

Sundowns’ Zwane won the Premiership and he scored 11 goals in 25 matches‚ proving a consistent match winner‚ as did Uruguayan teammate Sirino‚ who was less proficient in front of goal with three strikes in 23 games.

Both were influential as Sundowns won a treble of the league‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup.

Namibian Shalulile was outstanding for Highlands Park, ending joint top scorer in the Premier Division‚ and helping the club to its first cup final in the MTN8.

Nurkovic scored 13 goals and played a major role in previously underperforming Kaizer Chiefs ending as runners-up in the Premiership.

The PSL awards will be held virtually this year‚ on Thursday next week (October 22).

Sundowns’ superbly skilful winger Zwane is expected to pick up a few awards having been nominated in three categories. Apart from Footballer of the Season‚ he was also selected in the Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season sections.

The contest for Absa Premiership Coach of the Season will also be tight. Ernst Middendorp turned Chiefs around from ninth-placed finishers to runners-up‚ capitulating on the final day having led for almost the entire season.

Pitso Mosimane‚ though‚ notched up a fifth title at Mamelodi Sundowns on that last day‚ steering the Brazilians to La Decima (10 championships).

Eric Tinkler‚ the third nominee‚ turned around Maritzburg United from surviving relegation via the playoffs in 2018-19 to sixth place in 2019-20.

Sundowns — not surprisingly given they won three of the four competitions — had 12 out of the total 33 nominees in all events‚ making for one third of the nominations.

PSL Awards Nominees for 2019-20:

  • PSL Footballer of the Season: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)‚ Samir Nurković (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Absa Premiership Coach of the Season: Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)‚ Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Absa Premiership Players' Player of the Season: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
  • Absa Premiership Defender of the Season: Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United)
  • Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)‚ Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Absa Premiership Young player of the Season: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)‚ Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)
  • Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Terence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)‚ Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)
  • Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)
  • Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)
  • MTN8 Last Man Standing: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)‚ Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United).

