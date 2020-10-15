The competition will be tight for the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season awards with four outstanding candidates being named on Thursday in Themba Zwane‚ Peter Shalulile‚ Samir Nurković and Gaston Sirino.

Sundowns’ Zwane won the Premiership and he scored 11 goals in 25 matches‚ proving a consistent match winner‚ as did Uruguayan teammate Sirino‚ who was less proficient in front of goal with three strikes in 23 games.