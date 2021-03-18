Africa joins millions in getting AstraZeneca vaccine, supported by Africa CDC
If vaccines are not introduced, the continent should anticipate a third wave soon, says the body’s director
18 March 2021 - 20:50
African countries should not delay rolling out the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine because its benefits far outweigh potential risks, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) chief Dr John Nkengasong at his weekly Thursday Covid-19 briefing (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/).
About a dozen European countries paused their AstraZeneca inoculations as a precaution recently, while investigating whether blood clots in a small number of cases could be linked to it. More than 11 million people in the UK have safely had AstraZeneca shots, as have millions more around the world...
