Africa vaccinates 7.2 million but faces threats to progress
The continent’s biggest supplier pauses exports just as the third wave approaches
25 March 2021 - 19:58
In Africa, 7.2 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and 28 countries have received 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Thursday, says Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong.
Africa had 4.1 million cases of Covid and 110,000 deaths at the time of the weekly briefing. New infections are stable overall, decreasing by 1% on average over the past month although rising again in East Africa...
