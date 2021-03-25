Africa vaccinates 7.2 million but faces threats to progress

The continent’s biggest supplier pauses exports just as the third wave approaches

In Africa, 7.2 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and 28 countries have received 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Thursday, says Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong.



Africa had 4.1 million cases of Covid and 110,000 deaths at the time of the weekly briefing. New infections are stable overall, decreasing by 1% on average over the past month although rising again in East Africa...