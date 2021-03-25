EDITORIAL | Shopping for excuses and apologies after the fact doesn’t cut it

Thando Mahlangu’s experience of social intolerance for wearing traditional garb at a shopping mall is unacceptable

In the month that brings renewed focus to human rights, enshrining dignity, cultural respect, freedom of religion and freedom of expression, a loud and rude argument in a shopping centre over a man wearing traditional attire is a jarring sound.



Ndebele activist and author Thando Mahlangu, was recently instructed to leave the Boulders shopping centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. His sin? Wearing traditional Ndebele garb...