OBITUARY | Remembering Zimbabwe’s gracious, foremost first lady
Janet Banana, the wife of that country’s first president, died last week after a lifetime of devotion to her gay husband
01 August 2021 - 18:29
Janet Mbuyazwe Banana, widow of Zimbabwe’s first president, Canaan Banana, died last week.
The 83-year-old lived part of her life standing by her gay husband in a homophobic country which eventually saw her flee to the UK. ..
