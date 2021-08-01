OBITUARY | Remembering Zimbabwe’s gracious, foremost first lady

Janet Banana, the wife of that country’s first president, died last week after a lifetime of devotion to her gay husband

Janet Mbuyazwe Banana, widow of Zimbabwe’s first president, Canaan Banana, died last week.



The 83-year-old lived part of her life standing by her gay husband in a homophobic country which eventually saw her flee to the UK. ..