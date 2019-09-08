Editorial
Farewell, Mugabe - but few will mourn his passing
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Robert Mugabe, who died in hospital in Singapore this week, was a man of many contradictions. He remains one of Africa's liberation heroes, who gained popularity by preaching racial reconciliation. Yet to many he was a tyrant and an oppressor who was ruthless in pursuing those opposed to his policies and who showed no mercy to dissidents.
Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, including his seven-year term as prime minister immediately after independence, when Canaan Banana held the presidency as a largely ceremonial post...
