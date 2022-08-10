So far ‘peaceful’ Kenyan election too close to call
As Kenyans await the final general election results, it’s difficult to separate the two main candidates, Ruto and Odinga
10 August 2022 - 22:38 By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Kenyans spent most of Wednesday in front of the television or glued to their phones as results from the general election trickled in from polling stations across the country...
So far ‘peaceful’ Kenyan election too close to call
As Kenyans await the final general election results, it’s difficult to separate the two main candidates, Ruto and Odinga
Kenyans spent most of Wednesday in front of the television or glued to their phones as results from the general election trickled in from polling stations across the country...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos