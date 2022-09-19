Ex-wife of Zim vice-president has arm amputated after permission to seek treatment in SA is denied
Courts ruled Marry Mubaiwa could not travel because of pending charges of plotting to kill, money laundering, fraud and assault
19 September 2022 - 20:54 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
The ex-wife of Zimbabwe vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has had her right arm amputated after being denied permission to leave the country to seek medical treatment in SA. ..
Ex-wife of Zim vice-president has arm amputated after permission to seek treatment in SA is denied
Courts ruled Marry Mubaiwa could not travel because of pending charges of plotting to kill, money laundering, fraud and assault
The ex-wife of Zimbabwe vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has had her right arm amputated after being denied permission to leave the country to seek medical treatment in SA. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos