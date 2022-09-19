×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ex-wife of Zim vice-president has arm amputated after permission to seek treatment in SA is denied

Courts ruled Marry Mubaiwa could not travel because of pending charges of plotting to kill, money laundering, fraud and assault

19 September 2022 - 20:54 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

The ex-wife of Zimbabwe vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has had her right arm amputated after being denied permission to leave the country to seek medical treatment in SA. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  2. Zimbabwe vice-president's wife, Marry Mubaiwa to be tested for mental fitness ... Africa
  3. Zimbabwe vice-president's wife arrested for fraud, money laundering Africa
  4. Estranged wife of Zimbabwean VP denies murder plot, applies for bail Africa

Most read

  1. Ex-wife of Zim vice-president has arm amputated after permission to seek ... Africa
  2. If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. Anti-corruption campaigner Joao Lourenco gets second presidency term Africa
  4. Kenya on a knife edge: Ruto pips Odinga to win presidency on maiden attempt Africa
  5. So far ‘peaceful’ Kenyan election too close to call Africa

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...