Green light for Tongaat to pursue rights issue and slash debt

On Tuesday, more than 75% of shareholders voted to enable Tongaat’s rights issue to go ahead

Despite vociferous opposition from some investors, Tongaat’s shareholders on Tuesday voted to pursue a rights issue of up to R4bn that will be underwritten by a Mauritius-domiciled company with links to Zimbabwe’s Rudland family.



The shareholders pushed through resolutions making this possible...