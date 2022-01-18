Business

Green light for Tongaat to pursue rights issue and slash debt

On Tuesday, more than 75% of shareholders voted to enable Tongaat’s rights issue to go ahead

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
18 January 2022 - 16:28

Despite vociferous opposition from some investors, Tongaat’s shareholders on Tuesday voted to pursue a rights issue of up to R4bn that will be underwritten by a Mauritius-domiciled company with links to Zimbabwe’s Rudland family.

The shareholders pushed through resolutions making this possible...

