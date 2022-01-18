Not enough people love Wedwo: two iconic fish paste brands discontinued in SA
Peck’s Anchovette and Redro to go off shelves soon, but there may be some hope for fans
18 January 2022 - 14:43
November 8 2021. That’s when SA’s only fish paste plant produced its last jars of Peck’s Anchovette and Redro before shutting its doors.
Pioneer Foods told its retailers of the impending demise of those products in advance of the Saldanha plant shutdown, so that they could order more than their usual stock of those little glass jars in December. But fish paste lovers were left in the dark and have only recently learnt the bad news, as stocks have run out on many supermarket shelves around the country...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.