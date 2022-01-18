News

Not enough people love Wedwo: two iconic fish paste brands discontinued in SA

Peck’s Anchovette and Redro to go off shelves soon, but there may be some hope for fans

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
18 January 2022 - 14:43

November 8 2021. That’s when SA’s only fish paste plant produced its last jars of Peck’s Anchovette and Redro before shutting its doors.

Pioneer Foods told its retailers of the impending demise of those products in advance of the Saldanha plant shutdown, so that they could order more than their usual stock of those little glass jars in December. But fish paste lovers were left in the dark and have only recently learnt the bad news, as stocks have run out on many supermarket shelves around the country...

