Minister announces R2.5bn alternative energy fund for farmers
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000, depending on the scale of their operations
09 May 2023 - 20:41 By Denene Erasmus
Farmers will soon be able to apply for funding to invest in alternative energy sources to help alleviate the effects of load-shedding on irrigation and cold chain activities...
