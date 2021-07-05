No paltry measures as poultry master plan aims to fix chicken industry challenges

The broiler business is beset with commercial challenges, including the rising cost of feed, disease control barriers to exports, as well as the influx of cheap imports from Brazil, the EU and the US, mainly of bone-in chicken portions.

The Poultry Master Plan is said to be the road map to remove these friction points. Localisation, transformation and regulatory reform are the common themes, which coincide with the objectives of the president's economic recovery plan and create more jobs.

The SA Poultry Association (Sapa), says some progress has been made on these fronts.

In a presentation on Thursday to the ministers of agriculture, land reform and rural development, and trade industry and competition, Thokozile Didiza and Ebrahim Patel, Sapa's general manager Izaak Breytenbach revealed that the contribution to GDP by the poultry industry over the past year increased from R48bn to over R50bn — and is expected to reach R54bn by the end of 2022.

He said 980 new jobs were created in the sector as a result of investing in expanding local capacity. R1.15bn was spent upgrading and improving the efficiency of facilities.

That covers the first two pillars stipulated in the poultry plan.

The other pillars address the monopolies in the industry by promoting black players. One action was to look at the B-BBEE status of the industry.

Breytenbach says this so far is the biggest disappointment in deliverables.

Last week, however, Ncumisa Mcata-Mhlauli, chief director of the agro-processing unit at the trade and industry department, told the National Council of Provinces committee on trade & industry, economic development, small business, tourism, employment & labour that 13 new contract growers had been assisted in putting their plans together.

Furthermore, Mtshiza stated that they had launched the Agri-Industrial Fund with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in March 2021.

“The intention was not for black farmers to be only growers but by 2030 the entire industry should be completely transformed. R200m had been set aside for the transformation of the industry, as well as up and downstream business,” she added.

This was the first time the committee had engaged with the Poultry Master Plan.

The trade & industry and agriculture, land reform & rural development departments have confirmed that they met with the industry and were looking for a captain to lead the transformation process. The B-BBEE Commission was also involved.