IN PICS | Which of these do you think is the Most Beautiful Object in SA?

The annual Most Beautiful Object in South Africa (MBOISA) competition, driven by Design Indaba, is now afoot.

Every year, 10 industry mavens are asked to nominate an object that stands out for them as being not only aesthetically pleasing, memorable and representative of its time, but also impactful, sustainable, functional and relevant - even humorous.

“It’s incredible to have a platform that encourages artists and creators to keep on creating,” says multidisciplinary artist Manthe Ribane, one of the creatives who submitted a MBOISA nomination this year.

The overall winner will be decided by public vote: check out the nominees below, then cast your vote online at designindaba.com.